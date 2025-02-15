Ella Rock forest fire controlled, motorists caution

The forest fire that broke out in the Ella Rock mountain range, a highly sensitive area within the Ravana Ella forest reserve, has now been brought under control, according to the Assistant Director of the Badulla District Disaster Management Center, A. L. M. Udaya Kumara.

The fire, which broke out around 4 p.m. on February 13, caused the rocks in the Ella Rock mountain range to heat up, posing a risk of explosions.

As the rocks in the mountain range became exposed, there was also a concern regarding the potential for rocks to roll down the slopes.

Assistant Director Udaya Kumara further emphasized that motorists traveling on the Ella-Wellawaya road should exercise extreme caution due to the ongoing risks in the area.

The fire had spread rapidly by last night (14), advancing toward the Ravana Ella waterfall, said Ada Derana reporter.

The rapid spread of the fire was attributed to the prevailing dry weather, strong winds, and steep terrain, which made it challenging to control the flames.

An investigation into the delay in extinguishing the fire revealed that in previous incidents within this protected area, the assistance of an Air Force helicopter had been requested.

However, it was reported that no such request was made this time.

In response to an inquiry from “Ada Derana,” Major General (Retd) Udaya Herath, Director General of the Disaster Management Center, clarified that no request for helicopter assistance had been made.

He also explained that the dangerous conditions in the area where the fire had spread made it impossible to utilize helicopter assistance.

Additionally, he stated that the fire has now been successfully brought under control.