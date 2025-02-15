PHI arrested over Rs. 200,000 bribe remanded

February 15, 2025   01:36 pm

A Public Health Inspector (PHI) attached to the Galewela Medical Officer of Health (MOH) office has been remanded until February 17 after being produced before the Dambulla Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested today (15) by the officials of the Bribery Commission for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs. 200,000 to renew a hotel’s trade license.

The arrest followed a complaint filed by a hotel operator from Ibbagamuwa, who had applied to the Galewela Pradeshiya Sabha for the renewal of the hotel’s 2025 trade license.

As part of the licensing process, the PHI was required to conduct an inspection of the establishment before providing a recommendation to the Pradeshiya Sabha. 

However, the officer allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 200,000 in exchange for issuing the required recommendation letter.

Acting on the complaint, Bribery Commission officers set up an operation and arrested the suspect yesterday (14) at around 7.48 p.m. while he was accepting the bribe on the road near Sri Buddhajayanthi Viharaya in Thalakiriyagama.

