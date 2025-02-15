The cousin of Puttalam District NPP Parliamentarian Mohamed Faisal has been remanded until February 17 by the Marawila Acting Magistrate following the fatal road accident.

The incident occurred yesterday (14) in Wennappuwa, when a vehicle belonging to MP Mohamed Faisal was involved in a collision that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

According to police reports, the accident took place in the Haldaduwana area of Koswatta while the vehicle was en route to Parliament.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the MP’s vehicle veered off the road and collided with a motorcycle approaching from the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist sustained severe injuries and succumbed to them shortly after the collision.

Authorities have confirmed that the vehicle was being driven by the parliamentarian’s cousin at the time of the accident.

Following the incident, the suspect was arrested by Koswatta Police and has now been remanded until February 17.