Over 30,000 arrested in nationwide anti-drug and crime operations

More than 30,000 suspects have been arrested in connection with the anti-drug and crime prevention operations conducted by the police across the island, according to Police Media Spokesperson SSP Buddhika Manatunga.

Addressing a press briefing today (15), SSP Manatunga stated that these operations were launched on January 12 and have been implemented across all police stations in the country.

As part of these efforts, a total of 920 individuals involved in criminal activities, 14,000 individuals with open warrants, and 16,000 individuals arrested for drug-related offenses have been taken into custody. In addition, a total of 11,757 drunk drivers have been apprehended.

The operations also led to the seizure of 197 firearms, including automatic and locally-manufactured guns.

Regarding the anti-drug operations, he said that 14 kg of heroin, 20 kg of Hashish, 33 kg of ‘Ice’ (Crystal Methamphetamine), and 1,123 kilos of cannabis were seized by police during raids.

SSP Manatunga confirmed that these operations are ongoing, with authorities continuing their efforts to combat crime and drug trafficking.

In addition, the police spokesperson reported that 30 individuals have been arrested in connection with shooting incidents that occurred this year.

A total of 13 shooting incidents have been reported in 2025, seven of which were linked to organized crime.

As a result, nine individuals have died, and two others have been injured in these shootings, he added.