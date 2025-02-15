Sri Lanka to launch e-Passport system within 8 months - Deputy Minister

The Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs has announced that steps are currently being taken to implement the e-Passport (electronic passport) issuance system in Sri Lanka.

Deputy Minister of Public Security, Attorney-at-Law Sunil Watagala, confirmed that with the court’s injunction order now lifted, there are no legal obstacles to the implementation of the system.

He stated that the issuance of e-Passports is expected to begin within the next eight months, with agreements already signed with the relevant companies.

Currently, passports are being issued under the normal procedure.

However, the Deputy Minister also mentioned that preparations are underway to import one million new passports to meet future demands.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, revealed plans to recruit a total of 186 Immigration and Emigration officers for the implementation of the proposed 24-hour passport issuance system.

A request has been made to the Department of Examinations to schedule the necessary recruitment examination for graduates, and the Minister noted that a Gazette notification will be issued once the examination date is confirmed.

Additionally, the Minister stated that efforts are underway to introduce the 24-hour passport issuance service, following the submission of a list to the Public Service Commission for the temporary recruitment of 14 Assistant Controllers for the Department of Immigration and Emigration.