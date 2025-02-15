Schools must reduce tuition dependence by enhancing education standards - PM Harini

The Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, has emphasized the necessity of providing a high-quality education to every child in Sri Lanka.

She made this statement while participating in an inspection tour of Jaffna Hindu College today (15).

During the visit, the Prime Minister engaged in a cordial discussion with students and teachers and toured the school’s museum, which showcases the institution’s rich Hindu cultural heritage.

A report outlining the school’s achievements and activities was also presented to the Prime Minister, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The Prime Minister further stated:

“Jaffna Hindu College is one of Sri Lanka’s most prominent schools, with a long-standing history. The report detailing the school’s achievements is highly commendable. The transparency demonstrated in the school’s financial management serves as an exemplary model for other institutions. As a government, we prioritize education and are committed to introducing transformational reforms in the sector.

As the Principal highlighted, the prevalence of tuition classes has significantly increased. We acknowledge that the tuition industry has flourished due to shortcomings in the education system. To address this, we must ensure that schools provide an exceptional standard of education, reducing the reliance on tuition. Our objective is to offer a high-quality education not only to students of Jaffna Hindu College but to every child in Sri Lanka.

We have held discussions with education officials in the Northern Province regarding the implementation of educational reforms. Our responsibility is to ensure that education fosters respectful, ethical, and capable leadership for the betterment of society,” she said.

The event was attended by Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education Nalaka Kaluwewa, the Principal of Jaffna Hindu College, members of the teaching staff, and students.