NPP Jaffna District MP injured in car crash

Two persons including National People’s Power (NPP) Jaffna District Member of Parliament, K. Ilankumaran have been injured and hospitalized following a car crash in the Chavakachcheri area today (15).

The parliamentarian was heading from Killinochchi towards Jaffna when the car he was traveling in collided with a small lorry, veered off the road and toppled, Ada Derana reporter said.

The MP and his driver were injured in the incident while they have been admitted to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital.

Chavakachcheri Police is investigating the incident.