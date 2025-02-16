Foreign liquor bottles worth nearly Rs. 10 mln seized from vehicle spare parts shop

February 16, 2025   01:01 pm

The Walana Anti-Vice Unit has confiscated a stock of foreign liquor bottles valued at nearly Rs. 10 million from a vehicle spare parts store in the Delkanda area of Nugegoda, owned by a prominent businessman who primarily imports automobile spare parts.

The officers discovered the illegally imported stock of liquor bottles hidden among automobile spare parts on the ground floor of the business center, which serves as a hub for automobile spare part imports.

A 59-year-old man, the manager of the store was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Investigations have revealed that the foreign liquor bottles were concealed in the store by the businessman and were intended for distribution to nightclubs located in Kollupitiya and Kottawa.

The liquor bottles were reportedly being transported in bulk to these nightclubs for illegal sales.

 

Whats-App-Image-2025-02-16-at-12-48-38-0a65ad84

Whats-App-Image-2025-02-16-at-12-48-38-e395a532

 

