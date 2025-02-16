Navy sailor arrested with missing T-56 rifle

A Sri Lanka Navy sailor has been arrested at his residence in Kuliyapitiya while in possession of a T-56 assault rifle that had been reported missing from the Navy armoury at the Rangalla Naval Base in Colombo since 2021.

According to the police, a team of officers from Navy Headquarters, assisted by officers from the Kuliyapitiya Police Station, conducted a raid early this morning (16) and apprehended the suspect.

The arrested sailor was attached to the Colombo Port Rangalla Navy Camp and was responsible for the armoury in 2021 when the firearm was reported missing.

During the raid, the missing T-56 rifle was discovered at the suspect’s residence in the Galpola Colony area of Ilukhena.

The suspect has been taken to the Welisara Navy Camp and is expected to be handed over to the Kuliyapitiya Police Station for further investigations.