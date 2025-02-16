PM Harini calls for quality teacher-student relationships in education reform

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya highlighted the critical role of teachers in shaping the future of children, emphasizing that the teacher-student relationship must be of the highest quality.

The Prime Minister made these remarks yesterday (15) while participating in the 25th anniversary celebration of the National College of Education in Kopai, Jaffna, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya further elaborated on her views during the event:

“A high-quality education system is essential to achieving our national aspirations and fostering a truly civilized and developed country. We have initiated the process of implementing qualitative reforms in the country’s education system.

Every child, irrespective of gender, must have access to a high-quality education. This is the objective of our government.

No child should be deprived of the right to education. Every student entering our education system must develop the confidence to integrate into society and face the challenges of the future world.

We are tirelessly working to transform this vision into reality. Teachers play a crucial role in this journey. Ensuring a high-quality education and a conducive learning environment for children depends entirely on the competence, commitment, and attitudes of teachers, as well as the quality of the teacher-student relationship.

Teachers have the power to significantly influence the lives of children. Whether they hinder or nurture a child’s future is determined by their attitudes and actions,” she stated.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya emphasized that all graduates of the college, as future educators, bear a profound responsibility. Teaching is not merely a profession but a noble vocation, and the future of children—as well as the future of the nation—rests in the hands of teachers.

Following the event, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and other officials conducted an inspection of the facilities and identified existing shortcomings at the college, the statement added.

The event was also attended by Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Northern Province Governor N. Vedanayagam, Secretary to the Ministry of Education Nalaka Kaluwewa, government officials, college faculty members, students, and other distinguished guests.