Suspect arrested at BIA in connection with abduction and over Rs. 8 mln robbery

February 16, 2025   05:05 pm

A suspect wanted over an incident involving the abduction of a person and the robbery of over Rs. 8 million in cash from the said individual, has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning (16).

Jaffna Police had launched an investigation into a crime involving the abduction of a person and the robbery of Rs. 8.478 million in cash in the Ariyakulam area of Jaffna on February 8.

Accordingly, two male suspects and two female suspects involved in the crimes were arrested and produced before the Jaffna Court. The arrested suspects were remanded until February 28.

The main suspect, who is believed to have orchestrated the abduction and the robbery, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) unit at the BIA as he arrived at the airport to leave for Dubai.

The arrested suspect is a 27-year-old resident of Jaffna.

He is scheduled to be handed over to officers of the Jaffna Police Station today for further investigations.

