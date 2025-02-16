Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met with former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on the sidelines of the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat on Sunday (16).

“Glad to meet former President Ranil Wickremesinghe on sidelines of 8th Indian Ocean Conference,” Jaishankar posted on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

The eighth Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) is being held in Muscat, the Sultanate of Oman, under the theme ‘Voyage to New Horizons of Maritime Partnership.’

The eighth edition of the conference addresses ways to enhance maritime partnerships, improve trade links, support sustainable development and issues related to maritime security and ensure freedom of navigation, in addition to benefiting from modern technology to enhance port security and governance.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment & Tourism, Vijitha Herath is also attending the 8th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) being held 16-17 February 2025, in Muscat, Oman.

The Indian Ocean Conference is a flagship consultative forum for countries in the Indian Ocean region, organized annually by the Ministry of External Affairs of India, in association with the India Foundation.