Indonesian Naval Ship arrives in Colombo

The Indonesian Naval Ship "KRI BUNG TOMO - 357" has arrived at the Port of Colombo on a goodwill visit today (Feb. 16).

The Sri Lanka Navy welcomed the visiting ship in compliance with naval traditions, it said in a statement.

The 95m–long Multirole Light Frigate is manned by 111 crew members and commanded by Captain (N) Dedi Gunawan Widyatmoko, the SLN added.

During the stay in Colombo, crew members of the ship are expected to visit some tourist attractions within Colombo and the ship is scheduled to depart the island on February 17, according to Sri Lanka Navy.