Cabinet approval to present Budget 2025 to Parliament

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the Budget 2025 to be presented to the Parliament, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said.

The 2025 Budget is scheduled to be presented to Parliament today (17), marking the first budget to be presented by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake since assuming office.

Parliament will convene at 10:30 a.m. this morning (17) for the President’s Budget Speech.

The second reading (Budget Speech) of the Appropriation Bill will take place today (17), with the debate on the second reading scheduled from February 18 to 25 for a total of seven days.

Following this, the vote on the second reading will be held on February 25 at 6:00 p.m. The Committee Stage Debate on the Appropriation Bill will be held over 19 days, including four Saturdays, from February 27 to March 21.

The vote on the third reading of the bill is scheduled to take place on March 21 at 6:00 p.m.

Sri Lanka’s new government walks a tightrope in the budget, seeking to reduce the economic burden on the poor while taking steps to keep a $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout on track.