Sri Lanka Army clarifies passport retention policy for personnel

The Sri Lanka Army has issued a statement clarifying the retention of passports belonging to Army personnel following various interpretations circulating regarding an administrative order issued by Army Headquarters on February 16.

According to the statement, the measure has been implemented as an administrative procedure to enhance inter-departmental coordination within the Army. Under this directive, passports of personnel holding the rank of Major and below will be retained within their respective regiments.

The statement further clarified;

“This measure has been implemented as an administrative procedure to enhance inter-administrative coordination within the Army. In accordance with this, directives have been issued to retain the passports of personnel holding the rank of Major and below within their respective regiments.

The Army frequently deploys officers of these ranks for overseas training programs and peacekeeping missions. To ensure the smooth execution of administrative processes related to such deployments, it is essential to verify the validity, accuracy, and prompt retrieval of their passports.

However, a significant number of these personnel are stationed in remote locations and typically keep their passports at home. As a result, obtaining them in a timely manner has been challenging, causing administrative delays for Army Headquarters.

In light of these challenges, new directives have been introduced to enhance passport security and streamline administrative functions.

Despite this measure, Army personnel may retrieve their passports for personal use at any time.”