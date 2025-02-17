12 injured in bus-van collision in Wewetenna

At least 12 individuals have been injured in an accident that occurred at around 6.10 a.m. this morning (17) in the Wewetenna area on the Kandaketiya-Bopitiya road when a private bus and a van collided on a winding section of the narrow roadway.

Twelve individuals, including eight young women traveling in the van, sustained injuries in the crash. They were initially admitted to the Kandaketiya Regional Hospital, but seven were later transferred to Mahiyanganaya Base Hospital for further treatment.

The injured persons are employees of a garment factory in the Kandaketiya area and residents of Kandaketiya, Wewetenna, Bopitiya, and nearby villages, Ada Derana reporter said.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, while Kandaketiya Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.