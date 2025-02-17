12 injured in bus-van collision in Wewetenna

12 injured in bus-van collision in Wewetenna

February 17, 2025   10:03 am

At least 12 individuals have been injured in an accident that occurred at around 6.10 a.m. this morning (17) in the Wewetenna area on the Kandaketiya-Bopitiya road when a private bus and a van collided on a winding section of the narrow roadway.

Twelve individuals, including eight young women traveling in the van, sustained injuries in the crash. They were initially admitted to the Kandaketiya Regional Hospital, but seven were later transferred to Mahiyanganaya Base Hospital for further treatment.

The injured persons are employees of a garment factory in the Kandaketiya area and residents of Kandaketiya, Wewetenna, Bopitiya, and nearby villages, Ada Derana reporter said.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, while Kandaketiya Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Wage increases in private sector may further drive price hikes - CBSL Report (English)

Wage increases in private sector may further drive price hikes - CBSL Report (English)

Wage increases in private sector may further drive price hikes - CBSL Report (English)

PM Harini calls for quality teacher-student relationships in education reform (English)

PM Harini calls for quality teacher-student relationships in education reform (English)

Sri Lanka's vision for the Indian Ocean is one of shared destiny  Foreign Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's vision for the Indian Ocean is one of shared destiny  Foreign Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Orientation programme of MOGO Media Academy's second batch of students (English)

Orientation programme of MOGO Media Academy's second batch of students (English)

Colombo Municipal Council to digitalise its services (English)

Colombo Municipal Council to digitalise its services (English)

Govt expected to make PAYE and Income Tax changes, hike wages through 2025 Budget (English)

Govt expected to make PAYE and Income Tax changes, hike wages through 2025 Budget (English)

Sri Lanka and UK sign landmark agreement on hydrographic cooperation (English)

Sri Lanka and UK sign landmark agreement on hydrographic cooperation (English)