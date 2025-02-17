President Dissanayake begins inaugural Budget Speech

President Dissanayake begins inaugural Budget Speech

February 17, 2025   10:36 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who arrived in Parliament a short while ago, commenced the 2025 Budget Speech in the House.

The Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the Budget 2025 to be presented to the Parliament during Cabinet meeting held this morning (17).

Accordingly, the Second Reading of Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2025, the country’s 79th Budget Speech, will be delivered by President Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, commencing from 10.30 a.m. today.

Thereafter, the debate on the second reading scheduled from February 18 to 25 for a total of seven days. The vote on the second reading will be held on February 25 at 6:00 p.m. with the debate on the second reading scheduled from February 18 to 25 for a total of seven days. 

The Committee Stage Debate on the Appropriation Bill will be held over 19 days, including four Saturdays, from February 27 to March 21. 

The vote on the third reading of the bill is scheduled to take place on March 21 at 6:00 p.m. 

