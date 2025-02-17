Sri Lankas GDP growth for 2025 expected at 5% - President

Sri Lankas GDP growth for 2025 expected at 5% - President

February 17, 2025   11:04 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that Sri Lanka’s economy is expected to grow approximately by 5% in 2025.

Dissanayake further stated that the economic development should take place in a manner which opportunities are available for each and every citizen of the country to take part in the economic development and where the results of the economic development is enjoyed fairly by everyone in the society.

Delivering the Budget Speech 2025, the Head of the State also expressed that economic growth should not solely focus on expanding the economy, but a medium of uplifting the living standards of every strata of the society.

Meanwhile, the President also noted that the government aims to develop the country in a way that enables it to repay debt when repayments commence in 2028.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Wage increases in private sector may further drive price hikes - CBSL Report (English)

Wage increases in private sector may further drive price hikes - CBSL Report (English)

Wage increases in private sector may further drive price hikes - CBSL Report (English)

PM Harini calls for quality teacher-student relationships in education reform (English)

PM Harini calls for quality teacher-student relationships in education reform (English)

Sri Lanka's vision for the Indian Ocean is one of shared destiny  Foreign Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's vision for the Indian Ocean is one of shared destiny  Foreign Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Orientation programme of MOGO Media Academy's second batch of students (English)

Orientation programme of MOGO Media Academy's second batch of students (English)

Colombo Municipal Council to digitalise its services (English)

Colombo Municipal Council to digitalise its services (English)

Govt expected to make PAYE and Income Tax changes, hike wages through 2025 Budget (English)

Govt expected to make PAYE and Income Tax changes, hike wages through 2025 Budget (English)

Sri Lanka and UK sign landmark agreement on hydrographic cooperation (English)

Sri Lanka and UK sign landmark agreement on hydrographic cooperation (English)