President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that Sri Lanka’s economy is expected to grow approximately by 5% in 2025.

Dissanayake further stated that the economic development should take place in a manner which opportunities are available for each and every citizen of the country to take part in the economic development and where the results of the economic development is enjoyed fairly by everyone in the society.

Delivering the Budget Speech 2025, the Head of the State also expressed that economic growth should not solely focus on expanding the economy, but a medium of uplifting the living standards of every strata of the society.

Meanwhile, the President also noted that the government aims to develop the country in a way that enables it to repay debt when repayments commence in 2028.