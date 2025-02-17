Historic budget allocation for health sector in 2025, says President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, while delivering 2025 budget speech, said that the government’s budget allocation for the health sector for 2025 has been significantly increased to Rs. 604 billion.

Dissanayake said that an amount of Rs. 185 billion has been allocated from the 2025 budget to ensure the supply of medicines.

Meanwhile, President Dissanayake highlighted that Rs. 7.5 billion will be allocated to supply nutrition packs for pregnant mothers, while Rs. 5 billion has been allocated for the ‘Thriposha’ programme.

The President also assured that steps will be taken to digitalize the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) and the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC).