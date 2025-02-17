Budget deficit for 2025 estimated at Rs. 2,200 billion

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, presented his maiden full budget aimed at developing the country in a way that enables it to repay debt when repayment commences in 2028 today (17).

According to the Head of State, the budget deficit for the fiscal year 2025 is estimated at Rs. 2,200 billion, which is 6.7 as a percentage from the GDP.

The total expenditure for next year will be Rs. 7,190 billion, which is 21.8% of the country’s GDP and the total revenue and grants will be Rs. 4,990 billion (15.09%).

In the 79th Budget of independent Sri Lanka, the government has allocated Rs. 5,886 billion for recurring expenditure such as subsidies and salary payments. For salaries and wages, Rs. 1,230 billion has been set aside, and Rs. 1,290 billion for subsidies and transfers.