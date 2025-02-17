Price of bread flour reduced

February 17, 2025   03:59 pm

Serendib Flour Mills, together with Prima, the leading flour manufacturers in Sri Lanka, have collaborated with the Ministry of Trade to support the government’s cost of living reduction initiatives.

Accordingly, both companies have agreed to reduce bread flour prices by Rs. 10 per kilogram effective tomorrow (February 18), specifically targeting the bakery industry to enable reductions in bread and bakery product prices.

“During 2024, we implemented an initial reduction of Rs. 10 per kilogram in bread flour prices. While the earlier reduction did not translate to lower bread prices, both institutions have now stepped forward with an additional Rs. 10 per kilogram reduction, bringing the total reduction to Rs. 20 per kilogram,” said Kalinga Wijesekera, Director Brand and Corporate Communications, Serendib Flour Mills.

“We have informed the Minister of Trade of the latest reduction, and sincerely believe the Bakery Association will pass on the benefit of this price reduction to end consumers through reduced prices of bread and other bakery items,” he added.

 

