LG Elections Bill passed by a special majority in Parliament

The Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions) Bill was passed by a special majority, without amendments in Parliament today (17).

The Second Reading debate pertaining to the said Bill was held today (17) from 2.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Thereafter, 187 votes were cast in favor of the Bill with no votes against.

Following being considered at the Committee stage, a division was called for the Third Reading of the Bill. Accordingly, 158 votes were cast in favor of the Bill with no votes against.

The Second Reading and the Third Reading of the Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions) Bill was passed by a special majority, without amendments in Parliament.