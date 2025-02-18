Mainly dry weather expected today

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Galle, Matara, Kaluthara and Rathnapura districts in the evening or night.

In its latest weather forecast, the department said that a few showers may occur in Uva province and in Ampara and Hambantota districts.

Mainly dry weather will prevail over other areas of the island, it added.

Meanwhile, cold weather can be expected in the Northern, North-central provinces and Trincomalee district during the early morning, the department said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Badulla districts during the morning, according to the Met. Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.