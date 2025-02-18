Re-scrutinized results of 2023(24) O/L exam released

The re-scrutinized results of the 2023 (2024) G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination have been released around midnight yesterday (17).

Accordingly, the re-scrutinized results can be viewed via the exam department’s official websites: www.doenets.lk / www.results.exams.gov.lk, the Department of Examinations announced.

Meanwhile, the exams department informed that any inquiries related to the exam results can be made through the following modes.

Hotline – 1911

Contact - 0112784208, 0112784537, 0112785922

Fax - 0112784422