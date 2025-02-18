Re-scrutinized results of 2023(24) O/L exam released

Re-scrutinized results of 2023(24) O/L exam released

February 18, 2025   06:30 am

The re-scrutinized results of the 2023 (2024) G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination have been released around midnight yesterday (17).

Accordingly, the re-scrutinized results can be viewed via the exam department’s official websites: www.doenets.lk / www.results.exams.gov.lk, the Department of Examinations announced.

Meanwhile, the exams department informed that any inquiries related to the exam results can be made through the following modes.

Hotline – 1911
Contact - 0112784208, 0112784537, 0112785922
Fax - 0112784422

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

11 new laws and legal reforms proposed in Budget 2025 (English)

11 new laws and legal reforms proposed in Budget 2025 (English)

11 new laws and legal reforms proposed in Budget 2025 (English)

Rs. 3,000 million allocated to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy (English)

Rs. 3,000 million allocated to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy (English)

Sri Lanka's GDP growth for 2025 expected at 5% - President (English)

Sri Lanka's GDP growth for 2025 expected at 5% - President (English)

''No difference between previous budget and this budget'' - Harsha (English)

''No difference between previous budget and this budget'' - Harsha (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2024.02.17

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2024.02.17

Wage increases in private sector may further drive price hikes - CBSL Report (English)

Wage increases in private sector may further drive price hikes - CBSL Report (English)

PM Harini calls for quality teacher-student relationships in education reform (English)

PM Harini calls for quality teacher-student relationships in education reform (English)