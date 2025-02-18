Maldives Foreign Minister to visit Sri Lanka today

February 18, 2025   08:17 am

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives, Abdulla Khaleel will be undertaking an official visit to Sri Lanka from February 18 to February 21, 2025, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said.

During this visit, the Maldivian Foreign Minister is reportedly scheduled to pay courtesy calls on President Anura Kumara Disanayaka and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya. 

The Foreign Minister of Maldives and his delegation will also have official bilateral discussions with Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, the Ministry added.

Foreign Minister Khaleel will be accompanied by Fathimath Inaya, Foreign Secretary of Maldives, according to the Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

