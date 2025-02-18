Debate on Second Reading of 2025 Budget begins

The debate on the Second Reading of 2025 Appropriation Bill, or the 79th Budget Speech, kicked off in parliament this morning (Feb.17).

The budgetary proposals for the fiscal year 2025 were presented to the House by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake yesterday, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies.

The vote on the second reading will be held on February 25 at 6:00 p.m. with the debate on the second reading scheduled from February 18 to 25 for a total of seven days.

The Committee Stage Debate on the Appropriation Bill will be held over 19 days, including four Saturdays, from February 27 to March 21.

The vote on the third reading of the bill is scheduled to take place on March 21 at 6:00 p.m.