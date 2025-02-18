Namal served indictments over misappropriation of Rs. 70 million

The Colombo High Court has served indictments against Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa.

The indictments have been handed over before Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne this morning (18) over alleged misappropriation of Rs. 70 million provided by Krrish Company for development of rugby in Sri Lanka.

Later, the High Court Judge has ordered Rajapaksa to be released on two surety bails of Rs. 10 million each and a cash bail of Rs. 100,000.

The judge also fixed the pre-trial of the case for 27 March 2025, Ada Derana reporter said.