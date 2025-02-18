Police officers seeking reinstatement to undergo mandatory drug testing

Sri Lanka Police has announced that all officers seeking reinstatement after being inactive for any reason including suspension, must undergo mandatory drug testing before resuming active duty.

The directive, issued by the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), requires senior officers and Officers-in-Charge (OICs) across the island to ensure that such personnel undergo drug screening at the Police Hospital.

According to a statement issued by the Police Media Division, any officer whose medical report indicates drug use will be permanently barred from reinstatement and will not be allowed to rejoin active duty.