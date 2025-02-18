EC set to determine date for LG Polls

The Election Commission convened this morning (18) to discuss the Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions) Bill, which was passed in Parliament yesterday (17).

However, the Commission has not received the official Gazette notification regarding the passing of the bill as of yet.

The relevant Gazette notification is expected to be issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

Once the Election Commission receives the gazette notification, it will determine the date for the Local Government Elections.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Parliament announced to the House today that he endorsed the Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions) Act that was passed yesterday.