EC set to determine date for LG Polls

EC set to determine date for LG Polls

February 18, 2025   11:47 am

The Election Commission convened this morning (18) to discuss the Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions) Bill, which was passed in Parliament yesterday (17).

However, the Commission has not received the official Gazette notification regarding the passing of the bill as of yet.

The relevant Gazette notification is expected to be issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

Once the Election Commission receives the gazette notification, it will determine the date for the Local Government Elections.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Parliament announced to the House today that he endorsed the Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions) Act that was passed yesterday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

11 new laws and legal reforms proposed in Budget 2025 (English)

11 new laws and legal reforms proposed in Budget 2025 (English)

11 new laws and legal reforms proposed in Budget 2025 (English)

Rs. 3,000 million allocated to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy (English)

Rs. 3,000 million allocated to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy (English)

Sri Lanka's GDP growth for 2025 expected at 5% - President (English)

Sri Lanka's GDP growth for 2025 expected at 5% - President (English)

''No difference between previous budget and this budget'' - Harsha (English)

''No difference between previous budget and this budget'' - Harsha (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2024.02.17

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2024.02.17

Wage increases in private sector may further drive price hikes - CBSL Report (English)

Wage increases in private sector may further drive price hikes - CBSL Report (English)

PM Harini calls for quality teacher-student relationships in education reform (English)

PM Harini calls for quality teacher-student relationships in education reform (English)