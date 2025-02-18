Man arrested with three foreign-made firearms and ammo in Katunayake

February 18, 2025   12:09 pm

A 54-year-old suspect has been arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) for the illegal possession of firearms and live ammunition in the Heenatiyana area of the Katunayake Police Division.

The arrest was made yesterday (17) as part of an ongoing island-wide crime and drug prevention operation conducted under the directives of the Acting Inspector General of Police.

During the raid on the suspect’s residence, police have discovered 47 live rounds of 9mm ammunition and 20 live rounds of 12-bore ammunition. Further inspection led to the seizure of:

-Two foreign-manufactured repeater-type firearms with two empty magazines
-One foreign- manufactured pistol-type firearm with two empty magazines
-A vehicle number plate and an insurance card
-Three firearm license renewal receipts

Further investigations are carried out by the Colombo Crimes Division, regarding the suspect.

