Vehicle imports unaffordable for most Sri Lankans - Harsha

Vehicle imports unaffordable for most Sri Lankans - Harsha

February 18, 2025   12:27 pm

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Dr. Harsha de Silva states that given the current situation, importing vehicles poses a significant risk to Sri Lanka’s economy.

The MP made this statement during the second reading debate on the 2025 Appropriation Bill in the Parliament today (18).

The MP further commented: “I had another big dream of buying a Japanese bike. Someone said a Vitz could be bought for Rs. 1.4 million. I looked up and saw that the Toyota Raize is Rs. 12 million, the Yaris is Rs. 18.5 million, and the Prius is Rs. 28.9 million. A big problem has been created here.”
 
“Yesterday, the President said that the majority of the tax revenue is due to the import of motor vehicles. I looked into this. Taxes should increase by about 1.6% of the gross domestic product (GDP). About half of that comes from vehicle imports. So, vehicle imports are extremely risky because who will import vehicles at such skyrocketing prices. I don’t believe there are people in Sri Lanka wealthy enough to afford importing such vehicles”, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

11 new laws and legal reforms proposed in Budget 2025 (English)

11 new laws and legal reforms proposed in Budget 2025 (English)

11 new laws and legal reforms proposed in Budget 2025 (English)

Rs. 3,000 million allocated to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy (English)

Rs. 3,000 million allocated to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy (English)

Sri Lanka's GDP growth for 2025 expected at 5% - President (English)

Sri Lanka's GDP growth for 2025 expected at 5% - President (English)

''No difference between previous budget and this budget'' - Harsha (English)

''No difference between previous budget and this budget'' - Harsha (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2024.02.17

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2024.02.17

Wage increases in private sector may further drive price hikes - CBSL Report (English)

Wage increases in private sector may further drive price hikes - CBSL Report (English)

PM Harini calls for quality teacher-student relationships in education reform (English)

PM Harini calls for quality teacher-student relationships in education reform (English)