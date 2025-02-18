Vehicle imports unaffordable for most Sri Lankans - Harsha

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Dr. Harsha de Silva states that given the current situation, importing vehicles poses a significant risk to Sri Lanka’s economy.

The MP made this statement during the second reading debate on the 2025 Appropriation Bill in the Parliament today (18).

The MP further commented: “I had another big dream of buying a Japanese bike. Someone said a Vitz could be bought for Rs. 1.4 million. I looked up and saw that the Toyota Raize is Rs. 12 million, the Yaris is Rs. 18.5 million, and the Prius is Rs. 28.9 million. A big problem has been created here.”



“Yesterday, the President said that the majority of the tax revenue is due to the import of motor vehicles. I looked into this. Taxes should increase by about 1.6% of the gross domestic product (GDP). About half of that comes from vehicle imports. So, vehicle imports are extremely risky because who will import vehicles at such skyrocketing prices. I don’t believe there are people in Sri Lanka wealthy enough to afford importing such vehicles”, he added.