Indictments served against ex-Minister Piyankara over corruption charges

Indictments have been served against former Minister Piyankara Jayaratne before the Colombo High Court today (18).

The indictments were served over the charges of allegedly committing an offence of “corruption” by influencing officials of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to deposit an amount of Rs. 494,000 to an account of a bank in Chilaw, during his tenure as the Minister of Civil Aviation.

The indictment sheets, filed by the Bribery Commission, were handed over to the court before the High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne today.

Later, the Judge ordered the former Minister to be released on two surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each.