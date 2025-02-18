Indictments served against ex-Minister Piyankara over corruption charges

Indictments served against ex-Minister Piyankara over corruption charges

February 18, 2025   01:54 pm

Indictments have been served against former Minister Piyankara Jayaratne before the Colombo High Court today (18).

The indictments were served over the charges of allegedly committing an offence of “corruption” by influencing officials of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to deposit an amount of Rs. 494,000 to an account of a bank in Chilaw, during his tenure as the Minister of Civil Aviation.

The indictment sheets, filed by the Bribery Commission, were handed over to the court before the High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne today.

Later, the Judge ordered the former Minister to be released on two surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

11 new laws and legal reforms proposed in Budget 2025 (English)

11 new laws and legal reforms proposed in Budget 2025 (English)

11 new laws and legal reforms proposed in Budget 2025 (English)

Rs. 3,000 million allocated to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy (English)

Rs. 3,000 million allocated to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy (English)

Sri Lanka's GDP growth for 2025 expected at 5% - President (English)

Sri Lanka's GDP growth for 2025 expected at 5% - President (English)

''No difference between previous budget and this budget'' - Harsha (English)

''No difference between previous budget and this budget'' - Harsha (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2024.02.17

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2024.02.17

Wage increases in private sector may further drive price hikes - CBSL Report (English)

Wage increases in private sector may further drive price hikes - CBSL Report (English)

PM Harini calls for quality teacher-student relationships in education reform (English)

PM Harini calls for quality teacher-student relationships in education reform (English)