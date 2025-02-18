The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) indicates that the Air Quality Index (AQI) within next few days will be slightly unhealthy levels at most of the cities in the country.

Issuing its latest report on Sri Lanka’s Air Quality Index (AQI), the NBRO said that during yesterday, AQI was at moderate levels in all the cities in the country.

However, the NBRO forecasted that AQI levels will be between 44 – 90 over the course of today (18), indicating moderate levels in all the cities in the country.

Comparatively, the AQI within next few days will be slightly unhealthy at most of the cities in the country, the NBRO noted, adding that the maximum AQI level will be from 7.30 a.m. – 8.30 a.m. and 1.00 - 2.00 p.m.

Thus, individuals sensitive to such conditions are advised to seek immediate medical attention if they experience breathing difficulties due to this condition.