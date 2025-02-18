Heat index to reach caution level in several areas tomorrow

The Meteorology Department says that the Heat Index, the temperature felt on human body, is expected to increase up to ‘Caution Level’ tomorrow (19) in the Northern, North-Central, North-Western, Western, and Southern Provinces and in Monaragala and Ratnapura districts.

As per the advisory by the Department, under this level of temperature, fatigue is possible with prolonged exposure and activity while continuing activity could result in heat cramps.

Thus, the members of the public are advised to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade as often as possible and limit strenuous outdoor activities. They are also requested to check up on the elderly and the sick, never leave children unattended inside vehicles and to wear lightweight and white or light-colored clothing.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on your body. This is not the forecast of maximum temperature. It is generated by the Department of Meteorology for the next day period and prepared by using global numerical weather prediction model data.