Sajith urges to call LG election nominations after March 21

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has requested the Election Commission to commence the Local Government Election process after the final vote on the 2025 Budget, which is scheduled for March 21.

Premadasa revealed this while addressing the media after a meeting between opposition political party representatives and the Election Commission today (18).

He emphasized that the 66 MPs representing the opposition and various parties are committed to fulfilling their legislative duties during the budget process.

“We presented the matter of initiating the election process after March 21 to the Election Commission,” he said, adding, “As soon as the final vote on the budget concludes on March 21, the election process could begin.”

Meanwhile, the Parliament Secretariat announced that the Local Government Elections Special Provisions Bill, which was passed in Parliament yesterday, has come into effect as the Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions) Act No. 01 of 2025 after receiving the Speaker’s assent.

Following the passage of this new Act, the Election Commission is required to announce the date for calling nominations, which should be a date within three months since the Act’s passage.

The Commission stated that the date for the election will be determined once the Local Government Elections Special Provisions Act is published in the Government Gazette.

A spokesperson confirmed that the date and time for the elections will be announced after a thorough review of the relevant Act.