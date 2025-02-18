Two-day workshop to train trainers for Clean Sri Lanka program

A two-day workshop to train 150 selected members of the Tri Forces and the Sri Lanka Police as trainers to properly implement the “Clean Sri Lanka” program commenced today (February 18) at the Sri Lanka Light Infantry Regimental Center premises in Panagoda, the Ministry of Defence said.

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyakontha (Retd) while delivering the welcome address welcomed all the participating officers to the program.

While speaking, the Defence Secretary said, that the “Clean Sri Lanka” program, which aims to enhance the aspects of governance sustainability, social sustainability, environmental sustainability and economic sustainability to positively enhance the image of Sri Lanka by involving the local community, public and private sector institutions, the general public, media institutions, non-governmental organizations and international non-governmental organizations, is currently being successfully implemented island-wide.

He further said that the new government led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake aims to successfully implement the national policies to create a stable country by resolving the economic crisis that the country is facing, adhering to international policies, and laying the foundation for an economic and social system.

He also said that it is the responsibility of all to contribute to achieving this, adhering to Sri Lanka’s development approach for a better future under the theme “A Rich Country - A Beautiful Life,” the statement added.

To obtain the contribution of the entire community for the Clean Sri Lanka program for the common good of all Sri Lankans and to achieve proper development goals sustainably, this training is being implemented for selected trainers from the tri-forces and the police. Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake has graced the inaugural occasion as the chief guest.

Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Kapila Gunaratne, made the introduction of the “Clean Sri Lanka” program and concept while the basic awareness of the social aspect of “Clean Sri Lanka” was made by Chinthaka Rajakaruna.

Professor Turney Pradeep Kumara provided basic awareness of the environmental aspect of the “Clean Sri Lanka” program, while the basic awareness of the ethical aspect was provided by Kelum Jayaweera. A presentation titled ‘Tharanaya’ was presented by Ajith Jayasundara.

According to the Ministry, the second day of the training program will see sessions conducted by Senior Superintendent of Police Lanka Amarasinghe on basic awareness of Women and Child Protection Law, and Major General Sajith Liyanage will deliver a lecture on Responsibility and Accountability for Public Officers. In addition, group presentations are also planned to be conducted.

The statement further stated that this training program will help to achieve the desired objectives of the “Clean Sri Lanka” program, which is being implemented to involve all citizens in making the country economically and socially strong and to involve the target groups in the state development process.

Army Commander, Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, Air Force Commander, Air Marshal Bandu Edirisinghe, Additional Secretary to the President, S.P.C. Sugeeswara, Director (Ethics) of the “Clean Sri Lanka” program, D. Somirathna, and a group of senior officers from the Ministry of Defence, Tri Forces and police were also present on this occasion.