Farmers to promptly receive compensation for flood-damaged crops

February 18, 2025   06:46 pm

The Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board says that measures will be taken to swiftly provide insurance compensation to farmers in districts that have not yet received payments for crops damaged by the floods last November during the 2024/25 ‘Maha Season’.

Accordingly, Rs. 202 million is expected to be credited to the back accounts of 9,368 farmers in the Batticaloa District tomorrow (19).

Furthermore, the board stated that Rs. 98 million will be credited to compensate 6,671 farmers in the Trincomalee District for their damaged crops by February 21, the board said.  

Thus far, a total of Rs. 306 million has been credited to the bank accounts of a portion of the farmers in the districts of Polonnaruwa, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, and Trincomalee as insurance compensation of the crops damaged.

