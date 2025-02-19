Ravindu Sandeepa, the Police Constable (PC) who aided in the escape attempt of notorious drug trafficker Nadun Chinthaka Wickremeratne alias “Harak Kata” from CID custody and later fled the island, has been arrested in India along with four others.

Wanted criminal figure and drug lord “Harak Kata” was arrested in Madagascar along with his infamous accomplice Salindu Malshika alias “Kudu Salindu” on March 01, 2023, in a joint operation by the INTERPOL and Malagasy law enforcement authorities and Customs officials.

The duo was brought back to the island after Malagasy defence officials informed the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry on March 08, 2023, of the arrest of eight suspects including the two Sri Lankan underworld figures.

“Harak Kata” had been wanted by Sri Lanka Police for his involvement in multiple murders and robberies as well as transnational drug trafficking.

While in custody, “Harak Kata” attempted a failed escape bid at the CID premises in September 2023, with the help of several police officers. One such Constable remained at large after fleeing the CID premises while Sri Lanka Police even offered a cash reward of Rs. 2.5 million for a tip-off about the said officer, Munipalage Ravindu Sandeepa Gunasekara.

During the questioning, “Harak Kata” had allegedly requested to go to the washroom and was escorted out of the interrogation room with his accomplice – the police constable, and another sub-inspector attached to the Police Special Task Force (STF), assigned for the suspect’s protection.

Although his handcuffs were removed at that point, the underworld kingpin had then walked out of the washroom acting as if he was still cuffed and had then attempted to snatch the STF officer’s firearm leading to a scuffle.

A group of other CID officers were quick to arrive at the scene, upon hearing the commotion and managed to detain “Harak Kata” in their custody.

Amidst the altercation, the aforementioned constable had managed to flee the CID premises and had continued to remain in hiding to date while certain reports had later claimed that he had fled the country. An INTERPOL Red Notice was reportedly requested seeking his arrest.

On 18 September 2023, the mother and brother-in-law of the constable were arrested. The police also obtained a 90-day detention order to interrogate them.

A police sergeant, a police constable, a former army sniper and several others are currently already in custody in connection with the incident.