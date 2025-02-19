Sri Lankas manufacturing and services sectors expand in January 2025

Sri Lankas manufacturing and services sectors expand in January 2025

February 19, 2025   06:45 am

Sri Lanka’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for January 2025 recorded growth in both manufacturing and services sectors.

The latest report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) indicated that the Manufacturing PMI climbed to 59 in January while the Services PMI reached 58.5. 

The increase in the Manufacturing PMI was attributed to sub-indices contributing positively to this improvement.

The outlook for manufacturing activities for the next three months remains positive, anticipating improved business conditions.

Considering the services PMI, the expansion in Business Activities was driven by improvements observed across most of the sectors, according to the CBSL.

New Businesses increased in January 2025, primarily due to expansions observed in the financial services, transportation and accommodation, food and beverage related activities, the CBSL highlighted.

