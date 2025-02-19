NPP leaders to meet Election Commission on LG Polls
February 19, 2025 08:44 am
The leaders of the National People’s Power (NPP) are scheduled to meet with the Election Commission today (19).
The NPP’s Secretary Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe and a delegation will reportedly participate in the discussions.
The meeting is expected to focus on preparations for the upcoming Local Government elections.
Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has held a special discussion last afternoon (18). MP Namal Rajapaksa stated that the discussions centered on strategies for preparing for the Local Government elections.