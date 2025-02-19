NPP leaders to meet Election Commission on LG Polls

The leaders of the National People’s Power (NPP) are scheduled to meet with the Election Commission today (19).

The NPP’s Secretary Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe and a delegation will reportedly participate in the discussions.

The meeting is expected to focus on preparations for the upcoming Local Government elections.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has held a special discussion last afternoon (18). MP Namal Rajapaksa stated that the discussions centered on strategies for preparing for the Local Government elections.