NPP leaders to meet Election Commission on LG Polls

NPP leaders to meet Election Commission on LG Polls

February 19, 2025   08:44 am

The leaders of the National People’s Power (NPP) are scheduled to meet with the Election Commission today (19). 

The NPP’s Secretary Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe and a delegation will reportedly participate in the discussions.

The meeting is expected to focus on preparations for the upcoming Local Government elections.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has held a special discussion last afternoon (18). MP Namal Rajapaksa stated that the discussions centered on strategies for preparing for the Local Government elections.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Namal served indictments over misappropriation of Rs. 70 million (English)

Namal served indictments over misappropriation of Rs. 70 million (English)

Namal served indictments over misappropriation of Rs. 70 million (English)

Finance Secretary and CBSL Governor join post-budget discussion in Colombo (English)

Finance Secretary and CBSL Governor join post-budget discussion in Colombo (English)

Sri Lankas Air quality drops across cities (English)

Sri Lankas Air quality drops across cities (English)

Speaker endorses certificate on LG Elections (Special Provisions) Bill (English)

Speaker endorses certificate on LG Elections (Special Provisions) Bill (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

11 new laws and legal reforms proposed in Budget 2025 (English)

11 new laws and legal reforms proposed in Budget 2025 (English)

Rs. 3,000 million allocated to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy (English)

Rs. 3,000 million allocated to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy (English)

Sri Lanka's GDP growth for 2025 expected at 5% - President (English)

Sri Lanka's GDP growth for 2025 expected at 5% - President (English)