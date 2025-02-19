Footage emerges of Aluthkade Court shooting which killed Ganemulla Sanjeewa

Ada Derana has received video footage of the shooting incident that took place, a short while ago, in the No.05 Magistrate’s Court inside the Aluthkade Courts Complex.

The notorious drug trafficker and organized criminal infamously known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”, who was shot at during the incident has passed away at the scene, the police confirmed.

“Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” who was remanded in custody at Boosa Prison, was escorted to court this morning (19) by prison officials for court proceedings.

Meanwhile, the police have also discovered the revolver-type firearm which was used in the shooting inside the courts complex, Ada Derana reporter said.