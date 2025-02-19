Govt vows to crack down on underworld after Aluthkade Court shooting

February 19, 2025   12:17 pm

Chief Government Whip, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, expressed views in Parliament today (19) regarding the shooting incident that took place at the Aluthkade Court Complex this morning, which claimed the life of the notorious drug trafficker and organized criminal infamously known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa.”

Minister Jayatissa explained that while the government has taken several measures to combat underworld criminal activities, not all of these actions can be disclosed in Parliament.

During the Parliamentary session, opposition MP Dayasiri Jayasekara stressed that an individual disguised as a lawyer had entered the Aluthkade Court Complex and carried out the shooting. He also noted that a separate shooting involving two children had taken place in Middeniya last night, which also claimed two lives including a child.

“This is a major security issue for the country,” Jayasekara added.

In response, Chief Government Whip, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, assured:

“The government is taking full responsibility to address underworld activities. Several measures are being implemented. It is true that the underworld, black money, and drug trafficking are involved in this matter. Some individuals involved are even outside Sri Lanka. The government is actively intervening in this regard. The underworld will not be let go easily.”

