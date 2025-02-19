The individual killed in the shooting incident at Kadewatta Junction in Middeniya last night has been identified as Aruna Vidanagamage, also known as “Kajja,” who was allegedly involved in multiple crimes.

Initial investigations have revealed that the deceased’s wife is currently overseas, and he was residing with his two children.

The shooting, which occurred last night (18), also claimed the life of his six-year-old daughter.

The target of the attack was a member of an organized crime gang, the police said.

The victim’s nine-year-old son, who also sustained critical injuries, is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Embilipitiya Hospital.

Police said that a group of unidentified individuals opened fire at the 39-year-old resident of Galpotta, who was traveling on a motorcycle with his son and daughter, at around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday (18) night.

The target of the shooting has been identified as Aruna Vidanagamage, also known by the alias “Kajja”.

He was killed on the spot, while his son and daughter were admitted to the Embilipitiya and Tangalle hospitals, respectively, with critical injuries, police said.

However, the victim’s six-year-old daughter succumbed to her injuries shortly after while receiving treatment at Tangalle Hospital.

Police suspect that a T-56 assault rifle was used in the shooting, while investigations are ongoing to apprehend the suspects.