Four wanted Sri Lankan criminals repatriated from India

Four Sri Lankan suspects who were wanted over their involvement in various crimes and were arrested in Chennai, India have been brought to the island today (19).

One of the four suspects includes Ravindu Sandeepa, the Police Constable (PC) who aided in the escape attempt of notorious drug trafficker Nadun Chinthaka Wickremeratne alias “Harak Kata” from Criminal Investigation Department (CID) custody and later fled the island, according to Sri Lanka Police.

They are currently under the CID custody at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Ada Derana reporter said.