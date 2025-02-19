Four wanted Sri Lankan criminals repatriated from India

Four wanted Sri Lankan criminals repatriated from India

February 19, 2025   01:25 pm

Four Sri Lankan suspects who were wanted over their involvement in various crimes and were arrested in Chennai, India have been brought to the island today (19).

One of the four suspects includes Ravindu Sandeepa, the Police Constable (PC) who aided in the escape attempt of notorious drug trafficker Nadun Chinthaka Wickremeratne alias “Harak Kata” from Criminal Investigation Department (CID) custody and later fled the island, according to Sri Lanka Police.

They are currently under the CID custody at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Ada Derana reporter said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Namal served indictments over misappropriation of Rs. 70 million (English)

Namal served indictments over misappropriation of Rs. 70 million (English)

Finance Secretary and CBSL Governor join post-budget discussion in Colombo (English)

Finance Secretary and CBSL Governor join post-budget discussion in Colombo (English)

Sri Lankas Air quality drops across cities (English)

Sri Lankas Air quality drops across cities (English)

Speaker endorses certificate on LG Elections (Special Provisions) Bill (English)

Speaker endorses certificate on LG Elections (Special Provisions) Bill (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

11 new laws and legal reforms proposed in Budget 2025 (English)

11 new laws and legal reforms proposed in Budget 2025 (English)

Rs. 3,000 million allocated to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy (English)

Rs. 3,000 million allocated to accelerate Sri Lanka's digital economy (English)