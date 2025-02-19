Warm weather advisory issued for several areas tomorrow

February 19, 2025   04:40 pm

The Meteorology Department has issued a Warm Weather Advisory for Northern, North-central, North-western, Western, Eastern and Southern provinces and Rathnapura and Monaragala districts. 

It states that the Heat Index, the temperature felt on human body is expected to increase up to ‘Caution level’ tomorrow (20) at some places in Northern, North-central, North-western, Western, Eastern and Southern provinces and Rathnapura and Monaragala districts.

As per the advisory, under the ‘Caution’ level of temperature, fatigue is possible with prolonged exposure and activity while continuing activity could result in heat cramps. 

Thus, the members of the public are advised to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade as often as possible and limit strenuous outdoor activities. They are also requested to check up on the elderly and the sick, never leave children unattended inside vehicles and to wear lightweight and white or light-colored clothing.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on your body. This is not the forecast of maximum temperature. It is generated by the Department of Meteorology for the next day period and prepared by using global numerical weather prediction model data.

 

