Middeniya shooting: Death toll rises to three as 9-year-old succumbs to injuries

February 19, 2025   11:22 pm

The death toll in the Middeniya shooting incident has risen to three, as the 9-year-old son of the 39-year-old victim has also succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at  hospital, police confirmed.

He had succumbed to gunshot injuries this evening while receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National Hospital, Galle.

Police said that a group of unidentified individuals had opened fire at a 39-year-old resident of Galpotta, who was traveling on a motorcycle with his son and daughter, at around 10:15 p.m. last night (18).

Two including the father and his six-year-old daughter, were killed following the shooting near Kadewatta Junction in Middeniya.

The motorcycle rider was killed on the spot, while his son and daughter were admitted to the Embilipitiya and Tangalle hospitals, respectively, with critical injuries, police said.

However, the victim’s six-year-old daughter succumbed to her injuries shortly after while receiving treatment at Tangalle Hospital.

Police suspect that a T-56 assault rifle was used in the shooting, while investigations are ongoing to apprehend the suspects.

