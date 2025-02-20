Misty conditions expected in several areas during the morning

February 20, 2025   06:27 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Galle, Matara, Kaluthara and Rathnapura districts in the evening or night.

Mainly dry weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-western, Northern and North-central provinces during the morning, it added.

Thus the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

