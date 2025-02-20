Internal affairs units to be established in all govt institutions

A decision has been made to establish an Internal Affairs Unit in all government institutions to ensure effective public services.

It has been reported that, the relevant circular has been issued by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

The primary objective of establishing this unit is to prevent corruption, foster a culture of integrity within government institutions, ensure transparency and accountability, promote ethical governance, and collaborate with the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in law enforcement.

The Secretary to the President has instructed that the Internal Affairs Unit be set up as a special unit in all government institutions. As a first step, it will be established in all Cabinet Ministries, Provincial Chief Secretary offices, and Divisional Secretariats.

Additionally, the Secretary to the President has issued a written directive to the Ministry Secretaries, Provincial Chief Secretaries, and District Secretaries regarding the establishment of these internal affairs units.