Internal affairs units to be established in all govt institutions

Internal affairs units to be established in all govt institutions

February 20, 2025   08:25 am

A decision has been made to establish an Internal Affairs Unit in all government institutions to ensure effective public services.

It has been reported that, the relevant circular has been issued by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

The primary objective of establishing this unit is to prevent corruption, foster a culture of integrity within government institutions, ensure transparency and accountability, promote ethical governance, and collaborate with the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in law enforcement.

The Secretary to the President has instructed that the Internal Affairs Unit be set up as a special unit in all government institutions. As a first step, it will be established in all Cabinet Ministries, Provincial Chief Secretary offices, and Divisional Secretariats.

Additionally, the Secretary to the President has issued a written directive to the Ministry Secretaries, Provincial Chief Secretaries, and District Secretaries regarding the establishment of these internal affairs units.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

2025 Budget lays the foundation for a strong economy - President (English)

2025 Budget lays the foundation for a strong economy - President (English)

2025 Budget lays the foundation for a strong economy - President (English)

Govt vows to crack down on underworld after Aluthkade Court shooting (English)

Govt vows to crack down on underworld after Aluthkade Court shooting (English)

Ganemulla Sanjeeva's killer involved in Dehiwala double murder? (English)

Ganemulla Sanjeeva's killer involved in Dehiwala double murder? (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Namal served indictments over misappropriation of Rs. 70 million (English)

Namal served indictments over misappropriation of Rs. 70 million (English)

Finance Secretary and CBSL Governor join post-budget discussion in Colombo (English)

Finance Secretary and CBSL Governor join post-budget discussion in Colombo (English)

Sri Lankas Air quality drops across cities (English)

Sri Lankas Air quality drops across cities (English)

Speaker endorses certificate on LG Elections (Special Provisions) Bill (English)

Speaker endorses certificate on LG Elections (Special Provisions) Bill (English)