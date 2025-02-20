Trade union claims health sector staff allowances cut in 2025 Budget

The Joint Council of Professions Supplementary to Medicine (JCPSM) alleges that the government has taken steps to cut the allowances of health sector employees through this year’s budget proposal.

Its Secretary, Chanaka Dharmawickrama, stated that the Minister of Health will be given a week to address these issues.

He also mentioned that if steps are not taken to initiate a relevant discussion, they will engage in trade union action in the future.

Meanwhile, the President of the Association of Education Professionals, Ven. Ulapane Sumangala Thero, stated that the expected salary increase for school teachers and principals was not included in this year’s budget.