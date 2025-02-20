Trade union claims health sector staff allowances cut in 2025 Budget

Trade union claims health sector staff allowances cut in 2025 Budget

February 20, 2025   09:12 am

The Joint Council of Professions Supplementary to Medicine (JCPSM) alleges that the government has taken steps to cut the allowances of health sector employees through this year’s budget proposal.

Its Secretary, Chanaka Dharmawickrama, stated that the Minister of Health will be given a week to address these issues.

He also mentioned that if steps are not taken to initiate a relevant discussion, they will engage in trade union action in the future.

Meanwhile, the President of the Association of Education Professionals, Ven. Ulapane Sumangala Thero, stated that the expected salary increase for school teachers and principals was not included in this year’s budget.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

2025 Budget lays the foundation for a strong economy - President (English)

2025 Budget lays the foundation for a strong economy - President (English)

2025 Budget lays the foundation for a strong economy - President (English)

Govt vows to crack down on underworld after Aluthkade Court shooting (English)

Govt vows to crack down on underworld after Aluthkade Court shooting (English)

Ganemulla Sanjeeva's killer involved in Dehiwala double murder? (English)

Ganemulla Sanjeeva's killer involved in Dehiwala double murder? (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Namal served indictments over misappropriation of Rs. 70 million (English)

Namal served indictments over misappropriation of Rs. 70 million (English)

Finance Secretary and CBSL Governor join post-budget discussion in Colombo (English)

Finance Secretary and CBSL Governor join post-budget discussion in Colombo (English)

Sri Lankas Air quality drops across cities (English)

Sri Lankas Air quality drops across cities (English)

Speaker endorses certificate on LG Elections (Special Provisions) Bill (English)

Speaker endorses certificate on LG Elections (Special Provisions) Bill (English)