Dasun Shanaka fined by SLC for contract breach?

Former captain Dasun Shanaka has been fined USD 10,000 by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for breaching his contractual obligations after allegedly faking an injury to leave a first-class match in Sri Lanka in order to play for the Dubai Capitals in the UAE, according to sources.

Former Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka found himself in major trouble after being accused of faking concussion in a first-class match in Colombo on February 2 in a bid to travel to Dubai to participate in Dubai Capitals’ ILT20 game against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders that same evening.

According to a report, SLC’s chargesheet has revealed that first-class match referee Wendell Labrooy was led to believe that Shanaka had a concussion and needed a substitute to be approved. This was based on SLC CEO Ashley de Silva’ statement: “SSC [Shanaka’s first-class club] would probably be conducting their own inquiry as well”.

However, Shanaka had later clarified that de Silva and others were aware of his Dubai plans. He added that after leaving the ground following his dismissal on the third morning of the three-dayer, he visited a doctor to seek medical clearance having incurred a blow to his neck while batting that day, before leaving for the UAE.

“SLC and the club knew I had to leave,” Shanaka said. “I only came back because there was a request from the SSC to play this first-class match. But my other team wanted me back, as I’d helped win two games for them earlier in the tournament.”

Shanaka scored a century before leaving for Dubai.

In a bid to avoid relegation, SSC recalled three of their Sri Lanka stars from ILT20 for the match against Moors Sports Club in the Major League Tournament. He picked up a wicket in the 21 overs he bowled on the opening day, before he scored an unbeaten 39 on day 2 and converted it into a century on the final morning, en route to a 123 for 87.

Shanaka did not take further part in the game, before he resurfaced in Dubai that same evening, where he scored 34 off 12 at batting at No. 5 for Dubai Capitals.

He did not bowl in that game either. Later, the all-rounder did not return home as he had played three more matches in ILT20 en route to a title haul.